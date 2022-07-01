Maddy Morphosis takes the stage on RuPaul's Drag Race | 5NEWS Interview

Northwest Arkansas native Maddy Morphosis is making her debut on season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

JOHNSON, Ark. — One local performer is taking her talents to the biggest stage in drag race for the upcoming season of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Fayetteville native Maddy Morphosis is making her debut on season 14 of the VH1 show Friday, Jan. 7.

“Maddy Morphosis is just like a play on the word metamorphosis which is like, to me like what drag is," Maddy said when asked about her name.

Maddy, the first cis-gendered, straight drag queen to perform on the show, has been performing locally since 2017.

“(RuPaul's) Drag Race is like the Olympics of drag so the opportunity to get on drag race is like the biggest opportunity you can have in drag right now,” she said.

Maddy says the drag scene in Northwest Arkansas is one of the best, saying each performer supports and lifts each other up.

"I know like others where it’s very 'dog eat dog,' everyone’s kind of out for themselves, but around here in NWA everyone really lifts each other up, everyone supports each other, I could not have gotten to where I was or gotten to this point without all the people around me. It really does take a village," she said.

Fans can look forward to a season filled with major twists, turns and runways galore.

"They can look forward to the most insane season of Drag Race yet, and I’m not just saying that, it’s honestly like ridiculous," Maddy said. "Like if someone wrote down everything that happened on this season and read it off to you you’d think they were just writing some crazy fan fiction or something."

Maddy says she hopes her presence on the show gives viewers the confidence they may need to be themselves.

"I hope it just gives people that little bit of push to know that it’s okay, you can be yourself, what you choose to do, how you dress, how you present yourself it doesn’t change who you are and how you carry yourself through the world," she said. "I also would hope too that being a straight guy on the show that it sends a message to other straight guys watching the show that it’s okay to be yourself and express yourself, explore yourself, you know life is too short to just fall into a little box that you feel like you’re designated to be in."

You can watch Maddy and all of the other performers on RuPaul's Drag Race every Friday at 7 p.m. on VH1.