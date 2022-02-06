'Could not be more excited' | JJ Watt, wife Kealia Ohai are having a baby!

ARIZONA, USA — The next time you address JJ Watt, call him daddy!
The Arizona Cardinals defensive end announced Thursday he and his wife, Kealia Ohai Watt, are expecting.
"Couldn't be more excited," JJ Watt tweeted along with sharing gorgeous photos of him, Kealia and her growing baby bump.
The gender of baby Watt wasn't revealed but Kealia announced the baby is due in October.
JJ and Kealia got engaged in 2019 and nearly a year later, the two tied the knot during a beautiful ceremony in the Bahamas.
Kealia said the two have been friends for a long time, prior to their engagement.
There's no doubt JJ is going to be an amazing dad. He already plays a huge role in his nephew's life and addresses himself as the best uncle ever.
His fans tend to agree as "Congratulations" poured in the second the football star made the big reveal.