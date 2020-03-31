From early morning to happy hour, Western New Yorkers have been leading socially distanced dance parties.

One way to spread joy to people who need it is by throwing a dance party, no matter the time of day. There are quite a few of them happening throughout the city of Buffalo each day day we're in quarantine.

Steve Procknal, also known as "Yoga Steve," goes live on Instagram every single morning at 7:15 am to lead a dance and workout to the Buffalo Bills anthem, the Shout Song. He started this the first week of social distancing and hasn't missed a morning yet. Procknal is usually on top of a rooftop in downtown Buffalo so you can see the city skyline behind him. He says he does it to inspire kids to start their mornings with a little exercise.

You can dance along with Steve every morning on the November Project Buffalo Instagram page.

In the evening hours, Lexington Avenue in the Elmwood Village is the place to be.The neighbors there are hosting socially distanced dance parties every night at 5 p.m. by blasting tunes from their balcony.