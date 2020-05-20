'Ya did it!' Brad Pitt surprises Missouri State grads with special message from quarantine

“Hi everyone, Brad here from quarantine.”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University graduates got one more congratulatory video this week. And, it was a big one.

“Hi everyone, Brad here from quarantine.”

The casual introduction came from the Hollywood hunk himself, Brad Pitt. The Missouri native sent a shout out to the MSU class of 2020.

“It must be very strange doing this in these trying times, but know we’re rooting for you. Our money’s on you to make this world a better place, and we wish you all the best in your future endeavors,” Pitt said in the cell phone video message from his home.

“Ya did it! Ya made it!” Pitt continued with a smile. “Enjoy, congrats again and think big.”

MSU shared the video on its Twitter page Monday with an introduction from the school’s president, Clif Smart.

“Our students always say that MSU and Springfield feel like home. It’s just a place where people always remember where they come from,” Smart said.

Now, before any Mizzou grads get their Tiger tails in a tizzy with confusion over why Pitt shared a message with the MSU Bears and not the almost-his-alma-mater-Tigers, just know Pitt spent more time in Springfield than in Columbia. He grew up in the Queen City and has considered it his hometown, even though he was born in Oklahoma.