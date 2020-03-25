Arkansas musicians coming together for virtual relief concert

Musicians with Arkansas roots like Justin Moore, Matt Stell, and Barrett Baber are coming together to help spread a message of "better together," for COVID-19 relief

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Musicians with Arkansas roots are coming together in a unique way this Friday morning, to help THV11 host a COVID-19 relief concert, all while staying socially distant, to raise money for United Way.

The theme of the virtual concert is "Better Together," a phrase that is often said by the THV11 team, who believes that we can only achieve great things by working together -- and during the Coronavirus crisis, that means being "better together," even when we're apart.

The concert will air Friday morning, March 27, on THV11 at 9, and will also be livestreamed on thv11.com, the station's app, and its YouTube channel.

Hosted by THV11's Ashley King, the show will feature artists like Justin Moore, Matt Stell, Barrett Baber, Cody Belew and more. (See list below.) Artists will be performing while practicing social distance.

Artists included (we'll be updating the list as more artists are added):

Justin Moore

Matt Stell

Adam Hambrick

Heath Sanders

Barrett Baber

Cody Belew

Hannah Blaylock

Dee Dee Jones

Zac Dunlap

Townsend

Bree Ogden

& More







