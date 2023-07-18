5NEWS made a Holiday Cookbook in 1995! Here are a few highlights.

For nostalgia's sake, the 5NEWS team dusted off a few cookbooks the station put together during the 90s. Here's a few recipes from 1995!

To celebrate the 70th anniversary of 5NEWS, we decided to take a look back over the decades and highlight the longstanding commitment to bringing you more than the news.

For nostalgia's sake, the 5NEWS team dusted off a few cookbooks the station put together during the 90s with the best recipes from viewers, local chefs, and even meteorologists and evening anchors who were on the air at the time.

In 1995, (which was the oldest cookbook anyone at the station could salvage), it was all about the holiday favorites. From appetizers to main dishes and desserts, the delicacies of our area and beyond were stitched together in a neat spiral cookbook.