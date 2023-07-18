5NEWS made a Holiday Cookbook in 1995! Here are a few highlights.
For nostalgia's sake, the 5NEWS team dusted off a few cookbooks the station put together during the 90s. Here's a few recipes from 1995!
To celebrate the 70th anniversary of 5NEWS, we decided to take a look back over the decades and highlight the longstanding commitment to bringing you more than the news.
For nostalgia's sake, the 5NEWS team dusted off a few cookbooks the station put together during the 90s with the best recipes from viewers, local chefs, and even meteorologists and evening anchors who were on the air at the time.
In 1995, (which was the oldest cookbook anyone at the station could salvage), it was all about the holiday favorites. From appetizers to main dishes and desserts, the delicacies of our area and beyond were stitched together in a neat spiral cookbook.
We at Channel 5 dedicate this book to all those fine folks who shared their favorite recipes for the making of this Holiday Cookbook. - 5NEWS Holiday Cookbook (1995).
Appetizers:
Hot Crab Dip
(1995) 5NEWS Chief Meteorologist Jay Hilgartner
- 8 oz cream cheese
- 1 tbsp milk
- 6 oz flaked crab meat
- 2 tbsp chopped onion
- 1/2 tsp horseradish
- 1/4 tsp salt
- Dash of pepper
- 1/3 cup toasted sliced almonds
Combine all ingredients except almonds. Blend well. Put in small ovenproof dish and bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes.
*Oops... before you bake, sprinkle almonds over top, the kind that comes in a little bag.
"Even though Jay's getting the credit, his wife Cindy did all the work."
Peppy Ham Spread
Shelly Schluterman, Subiaco, AR
- 8 oz Velveeta cheese, softened
- 9 oz deviled ham
- 2 tbsp milk
- 8 oz cream cheese, softened
- 3 tbsp chopped green onion
- 1/2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
Mix cheeses until well blended. Stir in remaining ingredients. Chill. Serve with assorted crackers.
Zucchini Squash Kritters
Blanche Lawrence, Fayetteville, AR
- 2 cups grated zucchini
- 1 medium onion, grated
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 egg
- 1/2 cup celery, cut very fine
- 1 medium green bell pepper, cut fine
- Crackers
Roll crackers fine as meal. Mix with all ingredients, enough cracker crumbs to thicken. Roll small amount in crackers crumbs to be the size of hush puppies, deep fry and drain on paper towels.
Soups & Salads:
Yummy Chicken Noodle Soup
(1995) Guy Westmoland, 5NEWS Anchor
- 1 can of chicken noodle soup, whatever brand you prefer
Take one can of soup, your choice. Open the can. I like to use an electric can opener, but any can opener will be fine. Pour contents of can into a pan. Set pan on a heated stove. Let the contents cook until they are hot. Pout contents from the pan into a bowl. Grab several crackers, I prefer saltines. Enjoy!
Christmas Salad
Lillian McLemore, Stilwell, OK
- 8 oz container Cool Whip
- 3 oz box instant pistachio pudding mix
- 1 cup miniature marshmallows
- 20 oz can crushed pineapple with juice
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans
- 1/2 cup chopped maraschino cherries
Mix all ingredients and store in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
Beer, Broccoli, and Cheese Soup
Glennie Hollingworth, Hiwasse, AR
- 11 oz flat beer
- 1/4 cup celery, finely chopped 2 tbs oleo
- 2 cups milk
- 1 cup broccoli stems, chopped
- 1/2 flour
- 1/2 cup grated carrots
- 1/2 cup onion, chopped
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 8 oz Velveeta cheese
- 1 cup broccoli flowerets, finely cut
Saute carrots, celery and onions in 2 tbs oleo. Add chicken broth, broccoli stems and broccoli flowerets. Continue to cook and slowly add beer. Make paste with flour and 1/2 cup milk. Add to mixture to thicken. Add 1 1/2 cup more milk and bring back to a boil. Think with 1 1/2 cups chicken broth. Slowly add Velveeta cheese and stir. Do not boil. Has a tendency to get thinner when reheated, but keeps well in the refrigerator.
Side Dishes:
Potato Casserole
(1995) Kelly Kemp, 5NEWS Anchor
- 2 lb Ore Ida chunky hashbrowns
- 1 can cream of chicken soup
- 1 can cream of mushroom soup
- 10 oz cheddar cheese, grated
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp pepper
- 1 cup onions
- 1/2 cup green bell pepper, optional
- Crushed corn flakes or crumbled crackers
- 1/4 cup melted butter
Mix all ingredients together. Spread into greased 9" x 13" x 2" pan. Sprinkle top with crushed corn flakes or crumbled crackers. Then pour 1/4 cup melted butter on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.
This recipe is best when prepared the night before and cooked the next day. This is a favorite of our family every Thanksgiving and Christmas. ENJOY!
Corn Pudding
Ilene Sibley, Paris, AR
- 2 1/2 cups or 10 oz frozen corn
- 1 cup milk
- 3 tbsp melted oleo
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 tbs flour
- 2 tbs sugar
- 3 eggs, beaten
Instructions: Mix salt, flour, and sugar together. Add to corn, then add milk, oleo and beaten eggs. Stir well and pour into buttered 1 1/2 quart baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour, then turn heat to 400 degrees if pudding is not lightly brown and firm at the end of 1 hour.
Crock Pot Dressing
Linda Carter, Greenwood, AR
- 8" pan of baked cornbread
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 cup chopped celery
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp black pepper
- 2 cans chicken or turkey broth
- 8 slices day old bread
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 1/2 tbs sage or poultry seasoning
- 2 cans cream of chicken soup
- 1 stick margarine
Instructions: Crumble breads, add all other ingredients except margarine. Pour into crock pot, dot with margarine. Cover. Cook on high for 2 hours, or on low for 3-4 hours. Makes about 16 servings.
Main Dishes:
Party Chicken
(1995) Bur Edson, 5NEWS Anchor/News Director
- 8 large boneless chicken breasts
- 3 small pkg smoked beef
- 1 cup sour cream
- 8 slices bacon
- 1 can cream of mushroom soup
Instructions: Wrap each chicken breast with a piece of bacon. Cover bottom of greased 8" x 12" baking dish with chopped beef. Arrange chicken breasts on top of beef. Mix soup and sour cream. Pour over all. Bake uncovered at 275 degrees for 3 hours.
Christmas Casserole
Wendy Strother, Mena, AR
- 1 lb ground beef
- 2 cups cooked macaroni
- 15 oz can stewed tomatoes, chopped up
- Grated cheese
- 1 cup diced onions
- 1 can of mushroom soup
- 1 can of tomato paste
- Salt & pepper to taste
Instructions: Brown ground beef and drain. Put all ingredients in a casserole dish and sprinkle with cheese and cook for 30 minutes at 350 degrees.
Tallarine
Fleeta Gentry, Springdale, AR
- 2 lb ground chuck
- 1 or 2 garlic buds
- 1/2 tsp oregano
- 1 tsp salt
- 8 oz can tomato sauce
- 8 oz wide noodles
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1/2 tsp cumin
- 1/2 tsp black pepper
- 1 can whole kernel corn
- 1/2 cup ripe olives, chopped
- 1/4 lb cheddar cheese, grated
Instructions: Cover bottom of skillet with oil, brown meat. Add onion, garlic, cumin, oregano, pepper, and salt. Simmer for 30 minutes. Drain off grease. Cook noodles. Mix all ingredients and place in a greased baking dish. Top with cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.
Desserts: In the 1995 edition, this section is titled 'Deserts'
English Toffee
(1995) Elizabeth Woolsey, 5NEWS Anchor
- 1 cup butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 6 oz milk chocolate chips
- 1 cup pecans or walnuts, finely chopped
Instructions: Warm a baking sheet with sides in oven. Combine butter and sugar in medium size saucepan. Cook over high heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until mixture reaches the soft crack stage, 290 degrees, on a candy thermometer. Reduce heat to medium high and continue stirring constantly. When mixture reaches the hard crack stage, 300 degrees on a candy thermometer, pour mixture onto baking sheet and spread as thin as possible with a rubber spatula. Mixture will not cover entire baking sheet. Immediately sprinkle with chocolate chips and let set for 5 minutes. Spread chocolate until smooth. Sprinkle walnuts and gently press in warm chocolate. Cool uncovered in refrigerator. When chocolate hardens, break into bite sized pieces. Makes 1 1/2 lb.
Amish Cookies
Harold Nichols, Fort Smith, AR
- 1 cup white sugar
- 2 sticks oleo
- 1 tsp soda
- 2 eggs
- 2 tsp vanilla
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1 cup oil
- 4 1/2 cups flour
- 1 tsp cream of tartar
- 1 cup chopped nuts
Instructions: Mix sugars, oil, and oleo. Add eggs and cream well. Add vanilla, sifted dry ingredients, mix well. Drop by tsp on cookie sheet. Flatten with fork. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 minutes.
Apple Dilly
Mattie Lockey, Arkoma, OK
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 1/2 cup shortening
- 1/4 cup buttermilk
- 1 tsp soda
- 1 cup or more chopped apples
- 2 eggs
- 2 cup flour
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1/2 cup nuts
Mix together and spread on cookie sheet on 9" x 13" pan or Pyrex. Then bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.