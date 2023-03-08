Farmer surprises wife with 80 acres of sunflowers for their 50th wedding anniversary

Lee and Renee Wilson were high school sweethearts. Fifty years later, his anniversary surprise might just be the sweetest gift you've ever seen!

PRATT, Kan. — Sorry guys, but a farmer in Kansas just raised the bar for romantic gestures and this one will be hard to beat.

Lee and Renee Wilson were high school sweethearts in Harper, Kansas who got hitched 50 years ago. He wanted to do something extra special for their wedding anniversary and a bouquet of flowers just wasn't going to do.

"You know, what's a guy get his gal for the 50th?" Lee wondered. "And I put a lot of thought into it and she always liked sunflowers and I thought this is the year to plant sunflowers."

There are 80 acres of 1.2 million sunflowers for as far as the eye can see. Lee got his sons to help plant them back in May.

"It made me feel very special," Renee said. "It couldn't have been a more perfect anniversary gift than a field of sunflowers."

Lee said it was love at first sight when he met Renee when she was only 15.

"She couldn't date until she was 16, and I called her on her 16th birthday and that's when we started dating," he said. "Our first date was a roller skating party, an FFA roller skating party."

Lee said he knew from the start, that Renee was the one.

Now, their sunflower field is drawing people from all around who stop to take pictures and enjoy the cheerful flowers.

So what's Lee cooking up for next year?

"Oh it's been fun but I think one time is enough for us," he laughed.