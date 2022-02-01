Walton Arts Center announces Procter & Gamble 2022-2023 Broadway Series

The 2022-23 Procter & Gamble Broadway Series announced the six new shows that will be performed at the Walton Arts Center.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Walton Arts Center announced the 2022-23 Procter & Gamble Broadway Series, featuring six new shows that combined have won 26 Tony Awards.

"It's rare that one season would contain two recent Tony Award-winning best musicals and a Tony winner for best revival of a musical," said Scott Galbraith, vice president of programming and executive producer for Walton Arts Center. "This lineup really is a testament to how the touring Broadway industry has come to value Northwest Arkansas audiences, and we're ecstatic about that."

Broadway subscriptions are on sale now and include:

My Fair Lady- Aug. 9-14 (8 shows)

Pretty Woman: The Musical- Sept. 20-25 (8 shows)

Chicago- Nov. 8-13 (8 shows)

Tootsie- Jan. 17-22 (8 shows)

Moulin Rouge! The Musical- Feb 9-19 (14 shows)

Hadestown- May 23-28 9 (8 shows)

Broadway subscribers will get tickets to all six shows and be guaranteed first access for the 2023-24 Northwest Arkansas debut of To Kill A Mockingbird. Subscribers have access to discounts on most other shows during the season, free ticket exchange and replacement, and priority access to new shows added to the season.

Six-show Broadway subscription packages ranges include:

$312 to $463- Tuesday and Wednesday evening / Thursday matinees

$367 to $542 -Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening / Saturday and Sunday matinees

Package prices vary depending on the performance selected and include all fees with dates, programs, and prices subject to change.

Subscriptions are available now, for a limited time, and can be renewed or purchased:

Online

Calling the subscriber concierge at (479) 571-2785

In-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 a.m.to 2 p.m.

Single tickets to all Broadway and other shows in the 2022-23 season will be available later in the 2022 summer.

