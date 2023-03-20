Walmart AMP announces transition to digital tickets

Walmart AMP officials say the move will improve customer experience, ensure secure ticket delivery and reduce counterfeit tickets.

ROGERS, Ark. — Walmart AMP is going digital! The Rogers-based concert venue says the move is designed to improve patron experience, ensure secure ticket delivery and reduce counterfeit tickets.

Digital tickets will be the default delivery method for Walmart AMP show tickets and add-on tickets purchased to date and for all purchases moving forward.

According to the AMP's release, digital tickets are secure, paperless and accessible on a smartphone. Customers will access their tickets by logging in to a personalized, online ticket wallet with the same username or email and password they use to purchase tickets for the Walmart AMP.

Digital tickets will be delivered to customers' ticket wallet immediately upon purchase and can be securely shared with members of their party.

The Walmart AMP says a rotating QR code is used so patrons know they have a valid ticket and it reduces the ability to counterfeit tickets. The rotating QR code for each ticket will be delivered within 24 hours of the performance start time or at a time specified by the tour.

When attending a show, customers will simply need to open their ticket wallet, tap on a performance to view the digital ticket QR code, show it to an usher for scanning and swipe left for any additional tickets to the performance.

Walmart AMP's box office says it is in the process of rolling out the new ticket wallets now.

Current ticketholders will receive an email by March 31 with detailed instructions about logging into the wallet and using the digital tickets. For new purchases after March 31, confirmation emails will include a link to the ticket wallet for easy access.

