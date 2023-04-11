Walmart AMP announces 'AMP Underground' lounge, other additions

The "AMP Underground" lounge is set to offer a "private bar, private restrooms, and priority entry into the venue."

ROGERS, Ark. — April marks the start of summer concert season at the Walmart AMP – and it promises to be a big one with 28 performances currently announced featuring some of the best acts touring this year. The AMP has also introduced new add-ons and features for concertgoers this year:

AMP Underground

This add-on, all-ages club experience is available for any concertgoers for $49 per person. Located underneath Choctaw Plaza, the shaded space includes a private bar and limited food menu to purchase, lounge seating, live concert video and audio feeds, private restrooms, and priority entry into the venue. AMP Underground opens 30 minutes before gates and closes one hour after the concert ends, so Underground patrons have exclusive access to the space before, during, and after the show.

Two drinks and light snacks are also included with the purchase of underground tickets. AMP Underground can be purchased for shows you already have tickets to, or it can be added to the cart when concert tickets are purchased. Day-of-show purchase is available, however, space is limited for each show.

AMP Underground is available now for May concerts including Parker McCollum, GODSMACK, Dave Matthews Band, and Incubus. The add-on will be available by mid-May for the remainder of this season’s concerts. Every person must have an AMP Underground ticket and a ticket to the show to enter the space.

Blankets

Also new this season, Walmart AMP-branded blankets are available for purchase. The fleece blankets can be used on the lawn or during a chilly night. They can be added when tickets are purchased, in advance for $15, or onsite for $20.

Other add-ons previously announced:

Premier Reserved Parking – Guarantee a parking space in the lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and get priority exit when the show is over for $30 per show while supplies last.

Fast Track – Get priority entry to the venue and a dedicated line for entry for $10 per show while supplies last.

Lawn Chair Rentals – Upgrade your experience by renting a lawn chair. Reserve the chair and pick it up on the day of show or rent onsite for $10 each while supplies last. No outside chairs are allowed in the Walmart AMP.





Grab and Go

The AMP is also introducing a new express drinks and snacks concept in an attempt to reduce wait time for patrons. “The Cooler” locations would have a selection of pre-mixed, canned, or bottled drinks (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) and pre-packaged food options that concertgoers can grab and move through a check-out line.

Digital Ticket Delivery

All concert tickets and add-ons will be delivered digitally this season. Patrons will access their tickets by logging in to a personalized, online ticket wallet at wallet.amptickets.com with the same username or email and password they use to purchase tickets for the Walmart AMP.

