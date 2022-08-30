Walmart releases 2022 top toy list

Walmart unveiled its 2022 Top Toy List to help plan ahead of the holiday season, featuring more toys for kids of all ages.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — ‘Tis the season to shop this year’s most-wanted toys, and they’re all at Walmart at the incredible prices its customers count on. Today, Walmart unveiled its highly anticipated 2022 Top Toy List to help families plan ahead and save on their wish lists this holiday season, featuring more toys than ever for kids of all ages and a wide range of prices.

Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List highlights 55 of this holiday season’s hottest toys, with more than half the toys on the list under $50 and many under $25. This year’s list includes top brands and franchisees like LEGO, Cocomelon, Jurassic World, Hot Wheels, L.O.L. Surprise, Paw Patrol, Barbie, Magic Mixies and more. Walmart is also offering more Rollbacks on toys this year to give customers even deeper savings on top of Walmart’s everyday low prices.

“We know our customers are shopping early, and finding the lowest prices on toy gifts is a priority for many families this year,” said Laura Rush, senior vice president, Electronics, Toys and Seasonal, Walmart U.S. “We’re excited to help our customers as they start their holiday shopping by announcing our Top Toy List today and providing them with a fantastic selection of toys in stores and on Walmart.com at low prices only Walmart can deliver.”

For those families who want to shop now, nearly all of the toys from Walmart’s Top Toy List are available to purchase today or can be pre-ordered on Walmart.com.

Walmart-exclusive toys make up over half of this year’s list, more than any year before. From outdoor toys that keep kids on the go to fan-favorite toys from this year’s most popular releases, Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List has all the on-trend toys kids want at prices families can afford.*

