Fayetteville's Walker Park Splash Pad opens for the summer

The Walker Park Splash Pad will be open for free starting May 13 through Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville has announced the opening of the Walker Park Splash Pad for the 2023 summer season.

The Walker Park Splash Pad will be open Saturday, May 13, through Sunday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily. Features of the splash pad include floor geysers, colorful and interactive above-ground spray features, and a large water dump bucket sure to create endless excitement.

There is no fee to visit the splash pad. For splash pad rules and additional information, visit the Fayetteville website.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device