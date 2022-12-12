Walker Hayes bringing Duck Buck Tour to Walmart AMP in 2023

Ticket presale starts Tuesday, Dec. 13 and general public ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16.

ROGERS, Ark. — Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Walker Hayes, known for his country-pop anthems, is bringing the Duck Buck Tour to the Walmart Amp on April 21, 2023.

His openers will be Ingrid Andress, a four-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter along with breakthrough artist Breland.

You can join the Walker Hayes Fan Club to be a part of ticket pre-sale, which will go live on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. through Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. Tickets will be open for the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Prices range from $35 to $75 plus applicable fees.

The gates will open at 5 p.m. and the music starts at 6:30 p.m.

“I can’t wait to get back out on tour,” says Hayes. “Headlining an arena tour for the first time this past year was a dream come true. The whole family was able to come out, and the road has become our new home away from home. All the fans that have come out or will come out are making this dream a reality. I owe it all to them, and this next tour will be the biggest and best. I don’t take for granted that they spent their hard-earned money on my shows, and I plan to make it well worth it!”

Walmart AMP is introducing "Premier Reserved Parking" in 2023. This is an add-on that reserves a space for you in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance for $20. There are a limited number of spots available for most shows.

You can purchase tickets and add-ons online, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays, or by calling 479-443-5600.

