Waka Flocka Flame coming to Fayetteville in November

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's official: Waka Flocka Flame will be coming to Fayetteville on November 11 at JJ's Live. Tickets will be available this Friday, June 24, at 10 a.m.

JJ’s Live is a 2,500-person capacity live music and event space located on N. Steele Blvd. JJ's Live also touts a kitchen, 17ftx10ft video wall and TVs throughout.

"JUST ANNOUNCED 🔥 Let's gooooo! Waka Flocka Flame will be tearing it up at JJ's Live on November 11th!" The live event space shared on Facebook Monday.

JUST ANNOUNCED 🔥 Let’s goooo! Waka Flocka Flame will be tearing it up at JJ’s Live on November 11th! 🎟 tickets go on sale this Friday (06/24) at 10:00am! Posted by JJ's Live on Monday, June 20, 2022

