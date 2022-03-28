Silver Dollar City nominated #1 Amusement Park in America

Silver Dollar City is nominated for the 2022 #1 Amusement Park in America and encourages fans and guests to vote every day through April 25.

BRANSON, Mo. — USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards has nominated Silver Dollar City for the 2022 #1 Amusement Park in America.

Starting Monday, March 28, fans and guests can start voting for Silver Dollar City to take the #1 spot. You can cast your vote every day through April 25.



Click here to vote for Silver Dollar City for the 2022 #1 Amusement Park in America.

The National Panel of Amusement & Theme Park Experts of USA TODAY 10Best editors and additional influencers from around the country chose the park as a nominee. For the full list of nominees, click here.

“We appreciate our Silver Dollar City citizens, guests and loyal fans,” said Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City Attractions. “This nomination highlights the world-class stature of Silver Dollar City, now in our ‘Biggest Entertainment Year Ever’ with a slate of new and exciting entertainment, along with legendary favorites."

Summer 2022 announcements include:

High-wire adventure in the new Nik Wallenda Zirkus

Interactive play in the new Chuggington Adventure Depot,

Summer Concert Series,

shows on park stages

40 rides & attractions.

Silver Dollar City also offers home-style foods, demonstrating crafts colony, 10 festivals and events offering a variety of fun.

For more information about Silver Dollar City, full schedules and general information, click here.

