'Violet' Comes to TheatreSquared in Fayetteville

Violet promises to be a heartwarming story about a young woman’s journey to a new life.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Kicking off the summer at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville, a hit Broadway musical with some local ties is set to premiere Wednesday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m.

The cast of “Violet” at TheatreSquared are gearing up for the opening night.

Violet is a heartwarming story that takes place close to the home of a young woman’s journey to a new life.

The story takes place on a Greyhound bus traveling across Tennessee and Arkansas that lands in Fort Smith.

“I think there will definitely be a lot of local flavors for Fort Smith fans to really appreciate,” says the Director of Marketing and Communications for TheatreSquared Andrea Newby.

Newby said the local flavor doesn’t stop with the story’s setting.

“Everything at TheatreSquared that you will see is created in Northwest Arkansas for Northwest Arkansas,” Newby said. “Our shows don't tour. We create them here.”

The show features local artists and guest artists from areas like Chicago, Los Angeles, and Atlanta who live in Northwest Arkansas for two to three months during the rehearsal process.

“The more that we draw in, the more the word spreads about Northwest Arkansas and TheatreSquared,” Newby said. "It's a real point of pride that we are part of the creative landscape to help employ artists and administrators year-round.”

One local artist is Claire Fossey, who is set to perform in Violet in various ensemble roles.

“I love TheatreSquared,” Fossey said. “This is also my hometown, and I love working with the people here, and I always have.”

With the thrust stage and intimate setting, TheatreSquared says that audiences can expect an immersive experience. Violet promises to be an exciting blend of country, rock, and R&B music that tells a story with an inspirational message.

“This story is about the journey of life, friendship, and acceptance within yourself. To first love yourself so that you can love others around you,” Fossey said. “It's a wonderful journey of meeting people, learning new things, and just truly finding what that love looks like for you.”

The show opens Wednesday, June 7, and is set to run through Sunday, July 2.

Tickets and special offers are available on the TheatreSquared website or by calling (479) 777-7477.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device