Tyler Perry pays for elderly shoppers' groceries at 29 Louisiana Winn-Dixie stores,

The producer and actor reportedly footed the bill for elderly shoppers at 73 grocery stores in Louisiana and Georgia.

NEW ORLEANS — The people most vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic got an amazing surprise Wednesday morning when they found entertainment mogul Tyler Perry had paid for their groceries.

According to People.com, Perry footed the bill for elderly shoppers at 73 grocery stores in Louisiana and Georgia: All 29 Winn-Dixie locations in Louisiana and 44 Kroger grocery stores around the Atlanta area.

Winn-Dixie customers shopping during the store's designated senior hour were reportedly shocked when they went to check out and were given a note that their purchases had been completed covered by Perry, the New Orleans-born writer, actor, producer and comedian behind the "Madea" series.

"During a time when Louisiana is facing uncertainty, Perry and Winn-Dixie joined forces to provide thousands of elderly and high-risk customers with free groceries in all 29 Louisiana stores this morning," a store spokesperson said in a statement.

According to one shopper in Terrytown, they were handed a piece of paper saying "Random act of kindness. Present to cashier before 8 a.m." They then gave it to the cashier and were told the groceries were free, and only that a "local celebrity" paid the bill.

According to a report by 11Alive in Atlanta, Perry is no stranger to random acts of kindness.

They reported he ordered carry-out from Houston’s on Northside Parkway, one of the favorite eateries he enjoys frequenting in the city. and “left a $500 tip for each of the 42 out of work servers,” totaling a whopping $21,000.

Last month, Perry shut down all production on his original programming for films and TV shows for networks, including the Oprah Winfrey Network, Nickelodeon and BET.

A rep from his studio told 11Alive’s The A-Scene that Perry has placed all of those projects on hold due to growing coronavirus pandemic.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.