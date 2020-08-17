Podcast details death of Arkansas realtor and the investigation surrounding it

Vault Studios' True Crime Chronicles released a podcast episode, featuring Beverly Carter's son Carl Carter, Jr.

Nearly six years have passed since Beverly Carter disappeared.

Carter, an Arkansas realtor, was last seen heading to a showing for two people who said they were interested in buying a house. Her body was found five days later, and Arron Lewis and Crystal Lowery were eventually sent to prison for her murder.

This week, Vault Studios' True Crime Chronicles released a podcast episode, featuring Beverly Carter's son Carl Carter, Jr.

The podcast touches on the murder and legacy of the real estate agent, retold through the words of her son. THV11's Dawn Scott is also featured in the podcast.