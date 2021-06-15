Trippie Redd, Iann Dior, SoFaygo coming to Walmart AMP

The Tripp at Knight Tour, with guests Iann Dior and SoFaygo, will be performing at the Walmart AMP on Sunday, Aug. 29, as part of the Cox Concert Series.

ROGERS, Ark. — American Rapper Trippie Redd will be headed to Arkansas this August.

The Tripp at Knight Tour, with guests Iann Dior and SoFaygo, will be performing at the Walmart AMP on Sunday, Aug. 29, as part of the Cox Concert Series.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

You can purchase tickets starting Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. The prices will range from $29.50 to $69.50, plus applicable fees.

You can buy the tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com, or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office in Rogers.

The AMP Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 pm. Walton Arts Center’s Box Office remains closed to walk-up sales.

Fast Track for early access to the venue can be added on to your order for $10. This ticket add-on can only be delivered via email or mail, not picked up at will call. It does not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.

For more information about new policies for the Walmart AMP visit www.amptickets.com.