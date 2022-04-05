Topgolf coming to Little Rock, mayor says

The Topgolf Entertainment Group has plans set in motion to introduce it's technology-enabled golf entertainment experience to Little Rock, Ark.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Topgolf, they are in the works of creating a new home in Arkansas.

The Topgolf Entertainment Group has plans set in motion to introduce it's technology-enabled golf entertainment experience to Little Rock, Ark.

This would be the second Topgolf venue in the state of Arkansas.

The multi-level venue would be located within the Little Rock city limits, the company said, and will offer the brand's signature experience.

Topgolf venues feature a chef-driven menu, top-shelf drinks, big screen TVs, flexible private event spaces and music in outdoor hitting bays.

"We are thrilled to be bringing Topgolf to the capital of Arkansas and planning to join this vibrant community," Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway said. "As we look to expand the Topgolf in the state, Little Rock is the perfect place to do it."

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said in a tweet it’s been his goal to recruit Topgolf to Little Rock since he first reached out to them on Twitter in 2018.

#GrowingForwardLR—@Topgolf is coming to Little Rock! It’s been my goal to recruit TopGolf to our city since I first reached out to them on Twitter in 2018. This popular golf and entertainment venue is a welcome addition to our community, and its selection of our city 1/2 pic.twitter.com/I4Sg5BcZTA — Frank Scott, Jr. (@FrankScottJr) May 4, 2022

"Topgolf is coming to Little Rock! It’s been my goal to recruit Topgolf to our city since I first reached out to them on Twitter in 2018. This popular golf and entertainment venue is a welcome addition to our community, and its selection of our city demonstrates that Little Rock is a great place to live, work and play. Topgolf will bring hundreds of jobs to Little Rock, and it joins a long list of economic development projects that have improved our quality of life and place over the last three years."