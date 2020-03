Toby Keith made a surprise visit to the Core Public House in Hot Springs this weekend.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Man, he must love this bar!

Core Public House - Hot Springs "I Love This Bar" Toby Keith, as a surprise guest in the Pub tonight. Thank you for visiting!

Keith was in town for a big racing weekend at Oaklawn.

According to an Instagram posted by Oaklawn Racing and Gaming, trainer Don Von Hemel and country artist and horse owner Toby Kieth made it to the Winner's Circle on Friday afternoon, Feb. 28.