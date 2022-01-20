The Who, Willie Nelson, Foo Fighters, Erykah Badu to headline 2022 Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS — The Who, Stevie Nicks, Willie Nelson, Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffet, Luke Combs, Lionel Richie, The Black Crowes, and Erykah Badu will headline the 2022 New Orleans Jazz& Heritage Festival.
It will be the first Jazz Fest since 2019. Festival organizers canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and they postponed the 2021 event until October before canceling again because of the Delta variant surge.
This year's festival is scheduled to take place from April 29 to May 8. Weekend one dates are April 29,30 and May 1. Weekend two dates are May 5,6,7 and 8.
City Leaders have said that Mardi Gras is a full go so that's a good sign for those wondering if Jazz Fest may be canceled yet again. Earlier this month Mayor LaToya Cantrell declared, "Without a doubt, we will have Mardi Gras 2022, we will!"
To see the full lineup visit www.nojazzfest.com
General Admission Weekend Passes and VIP Packages are on sale now.
Artists scheduled to appear include:
The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band, Luke Combs, Lionel Richie, The Black Crowes, Willie Nelson & Family, Erykah Badu, The Avett Brothers, Norah Jones, Lauren Daigle, Ludacris, Billy Strings, Nelly, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Death Cab for Cutie, Ziggy Marley: Songs of Bob Marley, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, The Revivalists, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Randy Newman, Melissa Etheridge, Boz Scaggs, Kool & the Gang, Third World, CeeLo Green As…”Soul Brotha #100” (A James Brown Tribute), Irma Thomas, Big Freedia, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Tank and The Bangas, PJ Morton, Ivan Neville's Dumpstaphunk, Buddy Guy, José Feliciano, Chris Isaak, Rickie Lee Jones, Ricky Skaggs, Asleep at the Wheel, David Sanborn, Playing for Change Band, Bettye LaVette, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Samantha Fish, Cyril Neville, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, The Radiators, Galactic featuring Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph, Kermit Ruffins and The BBQ Swingers, Shovels & Rope, Rory Block, George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners, Tribute to Art and Charles Neville with the funky Meters and Ivan Neville & The Neville Brothers Band featuring Cyril Neville, Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective & Turtle Island Quartet, Leo Nocentelli: Another Side, Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes, Tribute to Dr. John, The War and Treaty, The Soul Rebels, Doug Kershaw, The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles, Rebirth Brass Band, Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Martha Redbone Roots Project, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band's Tribute to Dave Bartholomew, Leyla McCalla, Boyfriend, Walter Wolfman Washington & the Roadmasters, Hurray for Riff Raff, Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, Mia X, Cimafunk (of Cuba), Nicholas Payton, Bombino (of Niger), The Campbell Brothers, The Newport All-Stars Celebrate George Wein, Arturo Sandoval, Seratones, Ranky Tanky, Hot 8 Brass Band, John Boutté, Dottie Peoples, Las Cafeteras, Lost Bayou Ramblers, The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra's Tribute to Allen Toussaint, Cha Wa, Chris Thomas King, New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Lena Prima, Royal Teeth, Ronnie LaMarque, Sweet Crude, David Shaw, Original Pinettes Brass Band, Kenny Neal, Lakou Mizik (of Haiti,) Tuba Skinny, Tribute to Bessie Smith, Jimmy Hall, Northside Skull & Bone Gang, Kathy Taylor, Tribute to Lil Buck Sinegal, Le'Andria Johnson, Kurt Carr & The Kurt Carr Singers, Dr. Michael White & the Original Liberty Jazz Band with Thais Clark and Maynard Chatters, Original New Orleans Lady Buckjumpers SA&PC, Trumpet Mafia, Charlie Gabriel and Friends, William Prince, Antonio Sanchez and Bad Hombre, Don Vappie & the Creole Jazz Serenaders, Wendell Brunious All Stars, Dumaine Street Gang and Family Ties SA&PCs, 79rs Gang Music Group, Sisters of Unity and Devastation SA&PCs, Wild Red Flame and Mohawk Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, plus hundreds more artists scheduled to appear.