Grammy Award-winning The Roots performing at the Momentary

The Roots will be live and in-person outdoors on the Momentary Green on April 29 at 8 p.m.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Grammy Award-winning hip-hop group The Roots will be performing at the Momentary in April 2023.

The popular act that's well known for their performances on The Tonight Show is now offering the real thing to Arkansans.

This concert is presented as part of the Momentary’s Live on the Green Concert Series on the Coca-Cola Stage.

Tickets

Members-Only will be able to have access to purchase tickets from now until Dec. 5. Member pricing on tickets is available for a limited time.

Tickets will be available to the public at full price on Dec. 6.

You can reserve your spot online or by calling (479) 657-2335 today. You can apply to be a member at the Momentary here.

Student tickets will be offered to all concertgoers under 17 or with a valid student ID, presented upon entry—but, there will be a limited quantity available.

About the Artist

From the Momentary announcement:

Founded by Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, the hip-hop group went from rapping on Philadelphia corners all the way to gigs at The White House, a longtime stint as the “house band” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and billing atop their own annual festival The Roots Picnic.

Among numerous classics, they changed hip-hop forever with 1999’s platinum Things Fall Apart—which Rolling Stone named one of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time and Pitchfork graded 9.4-out-of-10.

Their Grammy Awards include Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for “You Got Me,” Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance for “Hang On in There,” and Best R&B Album for Wake Up.

