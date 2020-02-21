The Momentary in Bentonville is opening this weekend

The new contemporary art space is an extension of the Crystal Bridges Museum in downtown Bentonville.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Momentary, a new contemporary art space in a former Kraft Cheese plant in downtown Bentonville, is opening this weekend.

Friday (Feb. 21), media members and members of the Momentary got a preview of the new space. It opens to the public, for free, Saturday (Feb. 22).

Inside the Momentary are pieces of artwork, entertainment and places to grab a snack and hang out.

"I can't believe that I am getting to see this right here in Northwest Arkansas," said visitor Ashley Cardiel. "It's beautiful the ambiance of this space is amazing; it really does feel like nothing else we have here right now."

The Momentary's mission is to champion arts role in everyday life.

Lauren Haynes, with the Momentary, says they are excited to bring something new and engaging to the area.

"We have Crystal Bridges, we have Walton Arts Center, we have so many amazing opportunities for people to see art and engage with artists and the Momentary is really another step in that direction," Haynes said.

Haynes says it's a fun and educational experience. The building has a story, and she hopes people will not only take in the art but also the architecture.

"This is a repurposed factory, and really we've been able to keep the feel of that and not make it white-walled or a typical gallery space but to really engage with the architecture, the building and the environment," Haynes said.

Cardiel says the new space is everything she expected, and she hopes people will come and experience the building and contemporary art for themselves.

"Contemporary art really stretches you to think about things differently and explore different ideas and kind of get out of your box," Cardiel said.

Those wanting to visit the Momentary have to reserve a ticket for opening weekend. Admission is free, but you must reserve your spot in advance.

Tickets can be reserved either online at the Momentary website or at the site itself.

The Momentary will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Several musicians will be performing at the Momentary this weekend, including Courtney Barnett, FM Belfast, Keir GoGwilt, Mary Lattimore, and Hermigervill.