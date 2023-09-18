Experience the Amazon in Arkansas this fall at the Momentary

The exhibit promises a new immersive experience into the wonders of the Amazon forest, and it's struggle to survive the effects of deforestation.

BENTONVILLE, Ark — The Momentary has announced a new exhibit experience coming to Bentonville this fall that will immerse visitors in an Amazonian environment, opening Nov. 18.

The new exhibit, Enduring Amazon: Life and Afterlife in the Rainforest, centers around a film by humanitarian and environmentalist photographer Richard Mosse. To create the campus-wide experience, a multi-gallery soundtrack will be playing in other galleries where works of mediums ranging from video to a “living sculpture” will be in the exhibit.

Broken Spectre, Mosse's film uses different filmmaking techniques to show “the act and aftermath of slash and burn agriculture, strip mining, and radical deforestation.”

Entrance to the exhibit is free.

