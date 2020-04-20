The Buzz: TurboTax, H&R Block glitch may delay stimulus checks from IRS

The IRS said it does not have their direct-deposit information, causing frustration among those who used the popular services to file their taxes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Millions of people who filed their taxes using TurboTax, H&R Block and Jackson Hewitt are still waiting on their $1,200 stimulus checks from the government. Officials said a glitch in the system is delaying the process.



After many people reported they were unable to track the status of their payments through the new IRS portal, they were left without an answer for the delay.

The IRS usually has banking information for tax filers who use companies like TurboTax and H&R Block, regardless of how they choose to receive their refund.

Treasury officials said they are aware and are working to fix the issues.

If you still want direct deposit, visit the IRS website and double-check the deposit information on file.