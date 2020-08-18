'Squidbillies' star Stuart D. Baker fired after derogatory social media post fired at Dolly Parton, Black Lives Matter

On Monday, series creators Jim Fortier and Dave Willis announced the actor was no longer part of the show.

ATLANTA — Stuart D. Baker, a voice actor for the Adult Swim animated series “Squidbillies” has been fired after writing derogatory messages about Dolly Parton and the Black Lives Matter movement on Facebook.

Last week, Baker, who also is known on stage as the country musician "Unknown Hinson," made a post about Dolly Parton who recently shared her thoughts on inequality, justice, and racism with Billboard.

The article stated Dolly has not attended any of the marches or rallies, but the country star still had plenty to say in support of the movement.

“I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen,” she said in the article. “And of course, Black lives matter. Do we think our little white a***s are the only ones that matter? No!”

In Baker’s post, which caught the attention of social media, the actor called Parton a “slut” and "Southern Bimbo".

He later wrote, “HAVE FUN [sic] forsaking your own race, culture, and heritage.”

Hey, @adultswim and @cartoonnetwork , how do you feel about this racist post from Squidbillies voice actor, #stuartbaker? pic.twitter.com/wWKlXAS9Uf — CARRIE Crawford (@brutalcountry) August 14, 2020

After several users complained about Baker’s post that was published on August 13, on Monday series creators Jim Fortier and Dave Willis announced the actor was no longer part of the show.

“We’re aware of the extremely offensive and derogatory social media posts made late last week by Stuart D. Baker. The views he expressed do not reflect or personal values or the values of the show that we and many others have worked hard to produce over the past 15 years. For those reasons, production of Squidbillies will continue without Mr. Baker, effective immediately,” Fortier and Willis wrote in a shared statement via Twitter.

“Squidbillies” is based in the fictional mountains of Dougal County, Georgia. The cartoon follows "rural cephalopods addicted to ignorance and raising hell in the red clay," according to Adult Swim.