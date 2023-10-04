Tanya Tucker announces tour stop at Walton Arts Center

Two-time Grammy winner Tanya Tucker is coming to NWA during her Sweet Western Sound Tour at the Walton Arts Center on Oct. 4, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Entertainment legend Tanya Tucker is bringing her Sweet Western Sound Tour to the Walton Arts Center on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Sweet Western Sound stands on Tucker’s "exquisitely warm and wizened vocals" and a spectacular collection of cut-deep songs, said the Walton Arts Center (WAC) in a release.

Born in Seminole, Texas, Tucker has become one of the most admired and influential artists in country music history, amassing 23 top 40 albums and a stellar string of 56 top 40 singles, 10 of which reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country charts.

In 1972, Tucker had her first country hit, the classic “Delta Dawn” at the age of 13. She then released a pair of wild and brash rock records at 18 and returned to country music in her 20's to ultimately take the Country Music Association female vocalist of the year award in 1991.

Tucker is also the recipient of numerous awards, including two Country Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards and three Country Music Television Awards. In 2020, Tucker received two Grammy Awards for best country album, While I’m Livin’, and best country song, “Bring My Flowers Now.”

Tickets are around $35-$69 and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 28. Tickets will be available at the Walton Arts Center website, or by visiting the Walton Arts Center on weekdays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device