Soulja Boy bringing tour to Little Rock this August

Multiplatinum recording artist Soulja Boy is bringing his "SouljaWorld Tour" to The Hall this August, the venue announced.

Soulja Boy dominated the music scene in the early 2000s with catchy ring-tone anthems.

His self titled song "Crank That (Soulja Boy) ushered in an era of hip-hop music where artists accompanied dances with their songs and worked to intertwine social media with their music.

The song was certified 3X platinum and left an imprint as the dance is still being referenced even today.

Soulja Boy is set to perform at The Hall on Thursday, August 24 with doors set to open 7:00 p.m. The performance is slated to happen an hour later at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets to see the multiplatinum rapper begin at $35 and go up to $65 for mezzanine seats.

VIP tickets are also available, starting at $75, with the package including early entry into the venue, a photo op, an autograph, and the opportunity to watch soundcheck.