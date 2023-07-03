x
Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa to perform at Walmart AMP tonight

The tour features Wiz Khalifa, Warren G, Too $hort and Berner along with DJ Drama.

ROGERS, Ark. — Snoop Dogg is set to make an appearance as he brings his High School Reunion Tour to the Walmart Amp tonight, July 15.

The tour features Wiz Khalifa, Warren G, Too $hort and Berner along with DJ Drama.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 6 p.m.

Credit: Walmart AMP

