Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa to perform at Walmart AMP tonight

The tour features Wiz Khalifa, Warren G, Too $hort and Berner along with DJ Drama.

ROGERS, Ark. — Snoop Dogg is set to make an appearance as he brings his High School Reunion Tour to the Walmart Amp tonight, July 15.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 6 p.m.

