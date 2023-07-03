Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa cancel North Little Rock show

Legendary artist Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and the Ying Yang Twins won't perform at Simmons Bank Arena after all.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Snoop Dogg's "Doggystyle" 30th-anniversary show with special guests Wiz Khalifa and the Ying Yang Twins at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock is canceled, per the Simmons Bank Arena website.

Simmons Bank Arena said all tickets purchased at the box office or through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded.

Those who purchased tickets should allow up to 30 days for the refund to process.

The seven-time platinum-selling artist, actor, and cultural icon was scheduled to perform at Simmons Bank Arena on Aug. 16.