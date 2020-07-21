x
Silver Dollar City's newest attraction now open

Mystic River Falls water slide is up and running at the popular theme park in Branson.
BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City's newest ride is now open to park-goers.

The new water raft ride features the “tallest drop in the Western Hemisphere.”

Riders ascend more than 8-stories up the tower lift and the raft will rotate during the climb. Rafts then connect to an elevated river channel suspended in the air more than 6-stories high. The ride’s grand finale waterfall will drop riders 4.5 stories down.

The ride itself cost more than $27 million in investments.

This is part of the park’s largest investment made, during a one-year time frame, in the 60 years it’s been open.

