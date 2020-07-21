Silver Dollar City's newest attraction now open

Mystic River Falls water slide is up and running at the popular theme park in Branson.

BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City's newest ride is now open to park-goers.

Mystic River Falls water slide is up and running at the popular theme park in Branson.

The new water raft ride features the “tallest drop in the Western Hemisphere.”

Riders ascend more than 8-stories up the tower lift and the raft will rotate during the climb. Rafts then connect to an elevated river channel suspended in the air more than 6-stories high. The ride’s grand finale waterfall will drop riders 4.5 stories down.

The ride itself cost more than $27 million in investments.