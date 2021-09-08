Silver Dollar City's Harvest Festival returns this fall

Park-goers can experience more hand-carved pumpkins and new bigger-than-life pumpkin sculptures from Sept. 24 through Oct. 30.

BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City is bringing back its much anticipated Harvest Festival this fall and it will feature even treats for visitors.

The Harvest Festival featuring Crafts, Cowboys and Pumpkins will run from Sept. 24 to Oct. 30. The 2021 half-million-dollar "pumpkin" expansion is part of the theme park's 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee.

During the Harvest Festival, pumpkins span “The City” with the additions including elements such as a 14-foot ‘Lucky’ Dog, colorful, friendly bats with 5-foot wingspans perched atop lighted areas, more festoons draping over pathways and ground lighting all throughout the new area of Rivertown.

In all, there are 40 rides & attractions throughout the tree-lined park.

With families seeking alternatives to Halloween, each night caps off with live, blacklight, glow-in-the-dark dance parties where kids can dance alongside life-size pumpkin pals.

Guests can also pick from a wide selection of food including an assortment of pumpkin dishes ranging from pumpkin danishes, pumpkin sausage pizza, pumpkin mac and cheese and much more.

Fan favorites also return with pumpkin chili, pumpkin corn dogs with sweet potato fries, pumpkin cinnamon rolls, pumpkin-spiced churros, pumpkin fluff, pork sandwiches with pumpkin barbecue sauce, pumpkin-spiced ribs and pumpkin bread pudding.

A new option this year is the "Harvest Tasting Passport" which lets guests try a variety of foods from throughout the eateries.

In the daytime, demonstrating crafters share their talents while western, bluegrass and country music comes from outdoor stages. Even western lore is brought to life by legendary cowboys, chuckwagon chefs and storytellers of yesteryears’ wrangling adventures.

The original Silver Dollar City Stagecoach returns with a posse of wranglers, bringing to life the history of Silver Dollar City.

In the streets and courtyards, there are dozens more demonstrating crafters along with several world-recognized pumpkin carvers.

The Makers’ Market houses some more creations such as handcrafted jewelry, quilts, applique and woven rugs.