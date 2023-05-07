Silver Dollar City named #1 theme park in America by USA Today

SDC's Time Traveler received two awards for the Top 20 Best Roller Coaster poll and tropical-themed water park White Water as a Top 20 Water Park in the U.S.



“Our guests come from all over the USA. We recognize they could visit other states, other regions and other theme parks, but they have chosen to not only visit us, but to also vote for us,” said Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City Attractions. “Our citizens strive every day to create unique and fun adventures and experiences for each guest. We want to provide the entire family an escape from the noise of their daily routines and the opportunity to grow closer together as they experience our rides, our shows, our festivals, our attractions and our incredible food.”



SDC was nominated by a panel of amusement and theme park experts consisting of USA TODAY editors, 10Best.com editors and additional high-profile influencers from across the U.S.