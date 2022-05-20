Silver Dollar City announces new productions for Kids Fest

Silver Dollar City's National Kids Fest will feature new headlining productions Nik Wallenda’s Zirkus and the Chuggington Adventure Depot.

BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City announced this year's National Kids Fest will feature two new entertainment icons that will bring unique shows to the Branson stage.

The National Kids Fest, running from June 11 to July 24, will feature new headliner Nik Wallenda, a circus great who is presenting the never-seen-before epic show called Nik Wallenda’s Zirkus. The other new show, Chuggington Adventure Depot, is a fully immersive interactive playland adventure for preschoolers that brings the hit animated series "Chuggington" to life.

Nik Wallenda, a seventh-generation circus royalty and king of the high-wire, is returning to the theme park approximately a decade after his record-breaking stunt the Iron Jaw, when he dangled by his jaw from a helicopter 200 feet above Silver Dollar City. For the upcoming shows, the Wallenda family brings a variety of talent as they perform great feats in the new Nik Wallenda’s Zirkus. The Zirkus will showcase soaring acrobatics, aerial stunts, human pyramids, trick bicycling, and dangerous high-wire acts.

“The impossible is possible. We want to present an inspiring message that ‘I can do anything if I set my mind to it.’ We hope guests come to be impressed and leave inspired,” Wallenda said.



The Chuggington Adventure Depot will give younger guests the opportunity to step into their own trainee Chugger, chosen from the modern and colorful fleet of train engines. On the interactive adventure, a ‘Conductor’ will help guide the exploration as the kids travel through a free-play, wall-to-wall re-creation of the town of Chuggington. Preschoolers will be able to meet and dance along with Chugger friends like Wilson, Brewster and Koko and explore Chuggington locations including The Roundhouse, The Ice Cream Factory & The Repair Shed all from the popular, global series produced by Herschend Entertainment Studios.

