Rock band Shinedown to perform at Simmons Bank Arena in April

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown will be hitting the road in 2022 for The Revolution's Live Tour with special guests The Pretty Reckless and DIAMANTE.

The band is bringing their tour to the Simmons Bank Arena on Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $39.50 - $79.50 with an 8 ticket limit per household. The tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 17 at 10 a.m.

Ticket purchases can be made online at ticketmaster.com or from the Simmon's Bank Arena box office.