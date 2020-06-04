x
Rocklahoma postponed until 2021 amid coronavirus pandemic

America's biggest Memorial Day party is being put on hold until 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Rocklahoma 2020 Lineup

Rocklahoma was scheduled to take place on May 22-24, 2020, at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds, just outside of Tulsa.

On Monday (April 6), festival organizers announced the event had been canceled until 2021. 
All Rocklahoma 2020 pass holders who purchased passes through Rocklahoma's official ticket provider, Elevate, have the option to transfer their passes to the 2021 event or receive a full refund. 

