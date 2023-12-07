According to the brewery, "YOGA with Rob Schneider" is set to start Thursday, July 13, at 11:30 a.m.

LOWELL, Ark. — According to a post by GOAT LAB Brewery in Lowell, comedian and actor Rob Schneider, best known for his roles in the Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo movies, Grown Ups, The Benchwarmers, and many others across the decades, is set to make a surprise appearance in between stand-up sets to practice yoga in NWA, and you might be able to join him.

According to the brewery, the "YOGA with Rob Schneider" event is set to start Thursday, July 13, at 11:30 a.m.

There are currently no confirmed reports on if Adam Sandler will show up in Fort Smith for any unicycling competitions— though after this news about Schneider, who can ever know anything for sure.

