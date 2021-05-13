Rapper 50 Cent stops in Little Rock to promote new liquor

Rapper, television producer, actor and entrepreneur 50 Cent just touched down in Little Rock, AR.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — He's from that city full of yellow cabs and skyscrapers, now he's in Rock City!

According to his Facebook and Twitter pages, he's in the city promoting his Branson Cognac liquor. He was recently in Omaha, Nebraska to promote his new line as well.

I just touch down in Arkansas, i’m a check the vibes out here. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/2XE7MTUvJe — 50cent (@50cent) May 13, 2021