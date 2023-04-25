US Marshals Museum set to open in July

After 16 years of fundraising, design and construction, officials say the museum will officially open to the public on July 1, 2023.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — After 16 years of fundraising, design and construction, the United States Marshals Museum (USMM) in Fort Smith will officially open to the public on July 1, 2023.

In 2007, after a rigorous selection process, the United States Marshals Service (USMS) chose Fort Smith as the permanent home for its national museum. Since then, volunteers, community leaders and elected representatives throughout Arkansas and across the U.S. have worked to build the world-class facility.

Located on the banks of the Arkansas River, the 53,000-square-foot museum was completed in early 2020.

“To say we’re excited would be a vast understatement,” said Doug Babb, Chair, USMM Board. “It’s truly gratifying to see the work of so many different people who have dedicated their time and resources to this effort come to fruition. This will be a jewel for Fort Smith, the state of Arkansas and the country.”

The museum features a unique exterior with a modified star-shaped design signifying the star badge worn by U.S. Marshals.

Inside, five galleries will be used to educate guests about the ever-evolving role the Marshals have played in upholding the Rule of Law, driven by justice, integrity and service, according to a release by USMM.

The galleries include:

To Be A Marshal

The Campfire | Stories Under The Stars

Frontier Marshals

A Changing Nation

Modern Marshals

The museum’s 'National Learning Center' will combine the museum experience with educational programming focused on the Constitution, the Rule of Law and civic literacy. Guests will have the opportunity to pay tribute to the more than 350+ Marshals killed in the line of duty since 1789 by visiting the Samuel M. Sicard Hall of Honor.

“I’m so excited to have the chance to lead this amazing group of people who have worked so diligently to reach this point,” said Benjamin Johnson, USMM President and CEO. “The Museum will inspire Americans across the country—both now and for future generations—to live with the core values of the U.S. Marshals Service; justice, integrity, and service. Now it’s time to welcome the world through our doors.”

