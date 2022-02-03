Unique selfie studio with over a dozen backdrops opens in Little Rock

There are 17 different photo booths including a UFO, upside down room, money pit and candy land.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Outlets of Little Rock is home to the first of its kind store in Little Rock. An entire business dedicated to the perfect selfie!

Owners Jerry and Deidre Vigil-Cordova recently opened "SELFISH: House of Selfies." There are 17 different photo booths including a UFO, upside down room, money pit and candy land.

One of the most unique booths has giant octopus tentacles coming out of the wall.

"We had to make stuff ourselves," Jerry said. "We're found-objects people so we like to take stuff and repurpose it. These were built completely from scratch."

During general business hours, 20 people are allowed in the studio for selfies. The owners strongly recommend making an appointment if possible.

SELFISH also hosts corporate groups, bridal parties, families and more.

"We love [to host] girls night," Deidre said. "My husband loves date night because the guys loosen up and have a lot of fun."

SELFISH is located on the backside of The Outlets of Little Rock so it's best to park by H&M and Levi's. A reminder to make sure your phone is fully charged! The staff will link your smartphone to a small remote. After taking photos, all pictures will immediately be on your phone and ready to post.