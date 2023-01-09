Fort Smith splash pads closing date extended

This Labor Day weekend won't be your last chance to enjoy the splash pads.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith announced they will keep the splash pads open through Sept. 30.

While they normally close after Labor Day, this year the city has decided to extend the closing date.

The free splash pads are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here are the addresses of the locations that will be open:

Woodlawn Park Splash Pad: 2006 N. 6th Street

Martin Luther King Splash Pad: 1815 N. Greenwood Ave.

Compass Park Splash Pad: 100 North A. Street.

Tilles Park Splash Pad: 3700 Grand Ave.

If you have any further questions, you can contact the Fort Smith City Parks and Recreation Department at 479-784-1006.

City of Fort Smith splash pads will remain open through September 30th. 💦 🕰 8:00am to 8:00 pm 🚫 No cost to the general... Posted by City of Fort Smith, Arkansas on Friday, September 1, 2023

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device