HGTV stars opening store in Northwest Arkansas

Dave and Jenny Marrs from the HGTV’s hit series are bringing a part of their show to Northwest Arkansas with their new home goods store.

CENTERTON, Ark. — Dave and Jenny Marrs from HGTV’s hit TV show “Fixer to Fabulous,” will open a new home goods store in Benton County.

While parenting, filming the show, renovating homes and working with their non-profit, the Marrs decided to go ahead and add more to their plate and open Marrs Mercantile in Centerton.

In the store you can find work from artisans and vendors that the couple works with on their show. Along with home goods, the store also has original Marrs Mercantile merchandise.



“I think that our goal and our hope for the atmosphere of what the store is that it is a place that is welcoming and warm,” said Jenny Marrs.

“This little strip, Main Street in Centerton - there’s nothing here. We hope this is the sparks that gets it revitalized,” said Marrs.

The couple started renovating homes back in 2006 with their work eventually leading up to the hit TV show, 'Fixer to Fabulous'.

“We go to work now and instead of just doing renovations we're doing it with cameras following us. I personally love telling the stories of homeowners in our area and what makes NWA great,” said Dave Marrs.

The store is set to officially open on Saturday, April 1st at 10 AM.

At the opening there will be an ice cream truck, a visit from a local fire department and a playground outside of the store for kids to play on.

“It’s been a family project, even the playground - the kids tested out and we are so excited about this. It’s a special place and we hope they feel that,” said Jenny Marrs.

The couple said they have no clue what to expect for the opening, but they will be there and they are ready to celebrate this accomplishment with anyone who comes out.

“If one person shows up I hope they have an incredible experience that’s what it is for,” said Dave Marrs.



Jenny and Dave will be at the store from 12-2 p.m. for a meet and greet on opening day.

The store is located at 289 N. Mainstreet in Centerton.

