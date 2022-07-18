Fayetteville Public Library seeking designs to help celebrate 'Banned Books Week'

Local artists are being asked to submit original designs for a chance to be featured on trading cards as well as receiving a cash prize.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Fayetteville Public Library (FPL) is looking for two-dimensional submissions to feature on trading cards that will be distributed to patrons in honor of "Banned Books Week".

The national yearly celebration of the freedom to read highlights different works that have been either banned or challenged in school, libraries, and communities, according to the library's press release. This year's celebration will take place Sept.18-24.

FPL says that five submitted designs will be selected to feature on trading cards that will be printed and distributed for free to patrons. The winners will also receive a $100 cash prize.

“Now more than ever, it is imperative to recognize the importance of Banned Books Week and the harmful efforts across the country to restrict access to books,” said Jim Curry, youth and teen librarian of the Fayetteville Public Library. “Through this contest, we hope to commemorate the diversity of experiences these works present through the talented creations of our community.”

The deadline to submit art designs are August 1, 2022, and FPL will host a ceremony where the chosen art will be unveiled. The date of the ceremony has not been announced but will take place the week prior to the "Banned Books Week" celebration.

To enter a submission and read more about the library's project, click here.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.