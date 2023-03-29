Fayetteville mural map presents unique way to experience local art

From murals and sculptures to furniture and memorials, Fayetteville's mural map presents an engaging experience for anyone to enjoy.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If you're looking for something fun and unique to do on your next family fun day, look no further.

The City of Fayetteville has a mural map of over 100 locations where you can find a walking tour to view a variety of different public art work.

From murals and sculptures to furniture and memorials, the online, user-friendly guide presents a unique and engaging experience for anyone to enjoy.

The attractions are a great way for new and current residents to explore Fayetteville, make memories and find a great backdrop for a picture to post on social media.

The map shows you where to find the local attractions, who created them and a picture so you know what to look for.

The 5NEWS This Morning crew Jo, Zac and Tiffany explored some of these attractions located in downtown Fayetteville. Take a look at some of their favorite spots:

You can find the map on the city's website here.

