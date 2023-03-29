Fayetteville mural map presents unique way to experience local art

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If you're looking for something fun and unique to do on your next family fun day, look no further.
The City of Fayetteville has a mural map of over 100 locations where you can find a walking tour to view a variety of different public art work.
From murals and sculptures to furniture and memorials, the online, user-friendly guide presents a unique and engaging experience for anyone to enjoy.
The attractions are a great way for new and current residents to explore Fayetteville, make memories and find a great backdrop for a picture to post on social media.
The map shows you where to find the local attractions, who created them and a picture so you know what to look for.
The 5NEWS This Morning crew Jo, Zac and Tiffany explored some of these attractions located in downtown Fayetteville. Take a look at some of their favorite spots:
You can find the map on the city's website here.
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.