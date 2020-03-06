You can enjoy luxurious tree houses built 20 feet in the canopy of the Hot Springs trees

A couple decided to make Hot Springs their home and build luxurious tree houses for couples to enjoy.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Hot Springs has always been special place for Ernie and Susan Drost. They vacationed there with their family when they were children, spent their honeymoon there, then brought their own children for vacation.

Since they obviously loved Hot Springs, in 2017 they decided to make it home and build luxurious tree houses for couples to enjoy.

Hot Springs Treehouses - Our Romantic Treehouse Dream After our first experience of staying in a cabin, somewhere around 1990, we dreamed of creating a special resort for couples looking for a unique getaway. So in 2009 we moved to Hot Springs with plans to create such a resort.

Built around 20 feet in the canopy of the trees, you'll enjoy the view from your secluded back porch. Watch the wildlife, read a book, soak in the hot tub or grill something nice for dinner.

Inside you'll appreciate the all the amenities you’d expect for a great vacation.