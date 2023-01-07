Crystal Bridges opens new public art gallery featuring letters written by the community

The free gallery features large-scale reproduced letters written by local community members.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art announced a new space to showcase the museum's art-based community projects.

The new community art gallery officially opened to the public on Saturday, July 1.

The gallery is called "Dear Friend" and features large-scale reproduced letters written by local community members.

The artist highlights specific words that resonate to create a new message within the letter, encouraging different communities to experience both intimacy and healing in public space.

"The letters are heartfelt and the idea is that they will sort of foster even deeper with community members who visit the museum and read the letters installed here," said Michelle Moore, Crystal Bridges Public Relations Manager.

"Dear Friend" will be at Crystal Bridges through November 27. Guests can visit their expo for free and tickets are not required.

