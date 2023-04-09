NWA: New trail coming to Kessler Mountain this Spring

The newest trail opened back in May and has been a project in the works for two years.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Local non-profit Ozarks Off-Road Cyclists (OORC) were out on Sunday, Sept. 3, working on the newest Kessler Mountain trail, Bewitch, to add a skinny for both riders and hikers.

Hannah Catt with Ozark Off-Road Cyclists says they need volunteers to help complete the new addition to the trail.

"Totally whenever it fits into your schedule. There are folks out on the trails almost every weekend. Almost every day actually. And so they can visit our website at OORC.org and you know, just see what fits into your schedule even if it's just for an hour we'd love to have you and it's a really good time."

The new addition to the trail is expected to be complete by the Spring.

