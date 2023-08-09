Bentonville reports record tourism revenue in 2022

Bentonville Advertising & Promotion tax collections surpassed $3.5 million last year, up 29% from 2021.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Visit Bentonville this week reported record revenue from tourism taxes in 2022, a sign of the city's growing profile as a destination for outdoor recreation, the arts and more.

Bentonville Advertising & Promotion tax collections surpassed $3.5 million last year, up 29% from 2021 and 25% higher than in 2019, when the previous record was set. Collections consist of a 2% tax on hotel, lodging, and meeting venues, as well as a 1% tax on prepared foods.

Hotel collections soared 37% compared to 2021 and there was an 11% increase on collections from restaurants, Visit Bentonville said in a news release.

