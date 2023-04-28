New tips and tricks for gardening season

FARMINGTON, Ark. — Ready, set, grow! If you’re looking to start a new hobby or just like doing activities outside, right now is the perfect time to grow a garden.



For all your lawn, fireplace and gardening needs, check out Chicken Holler in Farmington just like we did!



Start off simple with a plant like basil or be adventurous and try something like artichoke.



If things don’t go right, try again; all it takes is a little patience and your garden will be blooming in no time!



If you are brave enough to grow vegetables, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to get the kids involved.



According to gardenpals.com, if kids are involved with growing vegetables, they’re more likely to eat them!